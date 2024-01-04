JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced mass re-testing of certain medical cannabis products began on Wednesday, January 3. This comes after the products were placed on an administrative hold.

According to the Mississippi Free Press, the hold was placed on Rapid Analytics in Natchez. The hold was issued on December 21, 2023. MSDH received an anonymous phone call that alleged the testing lab was not conducting the proper procedures for pesticides.

MSDH officials said the specific circumstances leading to the hold remain under investigation by the agency, but the retesting is to validate results related to the use of pesticides and presence of mycotoxins. They said there are no reports of illnesses related to the impacted products.

According to MSDH officials, they anticipate cleared products will be back on dispensary shelves soon. The re-testing process for all products under the administrative hold is expected to take two to three weeks.

Cleared batches of products will be released each Friday until all products are re-tested. The priority for re-testing starts with flower/bud, which serves as the base for many products, followed by concentrates and then infused products.

“Patient safety is our top priority,” said Laura Goodson, Director of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program. “We are tasked with making sure all test results meet the regulatory standards and that approved products are available to those in the medical cannabis program.”

The Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program is covering the cost for all re-testing of products.

Patients can contact dispensaries to see what products are available.