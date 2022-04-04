JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – UMMC Grenada and UMMC Holmes County Chief Executive Officer Dodie McElmurray is one of four national health care leaders elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

McElmurray will serve a three-year term as a Governor for ACHE, an international professional society of more than 48,000 health care executives who lead hospitals, health care systems and other health care organizations. ACHE’s mission is to advance its members and health care leadership excellence.

“I’m honored to serve the organization in this role,” McElmurray said. “It’s such a pivotal time for us to be growing future health care leaders.”

McElmurray served as ACHE regent for Mississippi from 2014-17, on various ACHE committees and as president-elect and president of the Mississippi Healthcare Executives, an ACHE chapter, from 2013-14.

“Dodie’s credentials and achievements as a leader in health care are truly impressive. She brings a lot to the table in terms of quality, diversity and lifelong learning,” said Deborah J. Bowen, ACHE president and chief executive officer.

As a Governor, McElmurray will help set strategic direction for ACHE, including initiatives for diversity, inclusion and equity.

“Anyone who has worked with Dodie knows that she is highly collaborative and highly connected in health care,” said Britt Crewse, CEO of Adult Hospitals at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. “She has networked in the state of Mississippi and knows the health care environment.

“We couldn’t have a better representative from the state of Mississippi, not just because of her connectivity,” Crewse said. “Having a national role with ACHE gives her the opportunity to network across the country, learning things from others and bringing that back here. She can help shape opinions on things such as the nursing shortage and higher costs in health care.”