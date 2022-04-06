JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) hosted free oral, head and neck cancer screenings on Wednesday, April 6.

The screenings happened at the JHCHC location in Jackson. Doctors said the screenings were non-invasive and could last up to 10 minutes.

“In 2022, we expect 54,000 people to be diagnosed with an oral, head, and neck cancer and about 11,000 deaths,” said Anne Kane, a physician at UMMC.

Doctors said early detection for cancer can be beneficial for a patient’s successful treatment.

“I think this is a good event. Everyone should come out and get screened for cancer to know your whereabouts with the issue,” said Shakeira Bailey, an employee at JHCHC.

Oral, Head, and Neck Cancer Awareness Week runs from April 3rd to April 9th.