Men’s Health Fair to be held in Collins on Nov. 17

COLLINS, Miss. (WHLT) – Covington County Hospital will host a Men’s Health Fair on Wednesday, November 17 to raise awareness about men’s health issues.

The fair will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Outpatient Specialty Clinic located inside the main building of the hospital. Attendees can pay a flat $40 fee to receive an EKG, a cardiac panel, a lipid panel, and a PSA.

The PSA is a simple blood draw that will screen for prostate cancer. A family care physician will also be available to answer questions.

Appointments will not be required to attend.