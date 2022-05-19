JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians are invited to attend a free Mental Health Meetup for Mental Health Month in Jackson on Wednesday, May 25.

The Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH) will provide guests with opportunities to learn more about available mental health resources. Organizers will spotlight the importance of peer support services in the recovery process.

According to NAMI Mississippi:

431,000 adults have a mental health condition

120,000 adults have a serious mental illness

27,000 adolescents ages 12-17 have depression

421 lives were lost to suicide and 107,000 adults had thoughts of suicide in the last year

The event will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the Trustmark Community Room at the Two Mississippi Museums. Click here to take a mental health screening or to learn about the event’s speakers.