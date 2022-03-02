HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A mental health support program has been launched in Hinds County congregations to extend support to Black communities.

The Mississippi Public Health Institute (MSPHI) and the Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH) are partnering with congregations to implement the “Congressional Recovery Outreach Program” (CROP).

The goals of CROP are as follows:

Raise congressional awareness of treatment, recovery and wellness in all forms.

Improve congressional capacity to facilitate linkage to care and offer recovery supports using proven best practices.

Engage in program promotion and quality improvement activities throughout the project.

CROP aims to foster recovery for people living with substance use disorders and mental illness. CROP coordinators will work with congregation leaders to lead people to Hinds Behavioral Health Services.

Jackson Revival Church, New Horizon Church International and Pearl Street A.M.E. will hold Facebook lives on their respective pages on Wednesday, March 2 to answer questions about the program. The virtual kick-off will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.