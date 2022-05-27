HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Merit Health Wesley has acquired a robotic surgical system for joint replacement surgeries and other procedures.

Pine Belt News reported Merit Health now has three of the systems, which allow for minimally invasive orthopedic and spine surgeries. The systems allow doctors to pre-plan for surgeries by providing a 3D reconstruction of the knee or other body part.

Jacob Folse, M.D., said the technology allows doctors to cut less, damaging less tissue, which leads to a faster recovery.

The systems can also be used for hysterectomies, hernia repairs, and gallbladder removals.