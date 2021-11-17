Merit Health in Natchez seeking license for swing bed service

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Merit Health Natchez is seeking a permanent state license through the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) to offer swing bed service to patients.

The Natchez Democrat reported the service would mean hospitals rooms would have extended care beds.

Merit Health Natchez received a temporary license to offer swing bed service in March 2021. The legal notice of their request is pending approval.

The state allows until Monday, November 29 for those affected by the proposal to request a public hearing, after which time their license can be approved.