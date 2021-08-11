Merit Health to host career fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Merit Health Central will host a career fair on Thursday, August 12 to offer jobs as licensed professional nurses (LPNs).

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with nurse leadership, learn first-hand about job openings, and learn about NEW LPN pay rates and tuition reimbursement for the LPN to RN track.

The event will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Lagniappe Room in the Jackson hospital, which is located at 1850 Chadwick Drive.

For more information, contact nurse recruiter Mark Beason at 601-573-4254.