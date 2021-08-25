Merit Health to host career fair in Vicksburg on Friday

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Merit Health River Region leaders are looking to hire registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, patient care technicians and respiratory therapists. According to the Vicksburg Post, the hospital will host a career fair on Friday, August 27 from noon until 3:00 p.m.

Those who attend will have an opportunity to speak first-hand about job openings with Human Resources, Nursing Services and Respiratory Care leadership. The hospital is also offering sign-on bonuses with commitment for qualified RNs.

Walk-in and new graduates are welcome. For more information, you can contact nurse recruiter Mark Beason at 601-573-4254.