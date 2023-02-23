JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2023 Metro Jackson Heart Ball will return to the capital city on Saturday, February 25.

Sponsors and supporters of the American Heart Association (AHA) will gather to raise funds for organization’s goals. The purpose of the AHA is to help fight heart disease and stroke.

Guests can expect hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, a seated dinner, and a live auction. The event will start at 6:00 p.m. at the Country Club of Jackson.

Tickets can be purchased online. Donations can also be made online.