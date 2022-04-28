JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the American Heart Association will host the annual Heart Ball on Saturday, April 30, 2022, to celebrate their collective success in driving change, funding science and improving health.

The Heart Ball will be held at the Country Club of Jackson, located at 345 St. Andrews Drive, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The Heart Ball will help raise the critical funds needed to ensure work is continued. Eventgoers will have the opportunity to enjoy a seated dinner and live auction.

Click here to purchase tickets to the Heart Ball, to become a volunteer, or to donate to the American Heart Association.