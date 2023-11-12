JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People laced up their sneakers for the 2023 Metro Jackson Heart Walk on Saturday.

People from all over gathered at the Mississippi Museum of Art to help save lives and donate to a great cause.

The American Heart Association hosted the mile-long walk. Despite the rain on Saturday, different organizations showed up to support the cause.

Henretta Butler said she showed up to support her fellow church members, as well as her family.

“My cousin, also, he has a heart condition. He has a heart fibular. So, him and his wife both have this condition with their heart. And it’s so important to know that and maybe to get people to be happy about donating, you know, being a donor, if they can, to help support and give life to others,” said Butler.

The American Heart Association’s goal was to raise $200,000 this year. They exceeded their goal by almost $30,000.