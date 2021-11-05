Metro Jackson Heart Walk to be held on November 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Heart Association (AHA) will host the Metro Jackson Heart Walk on Saturday, November 13th at 8:00 a.m.

The event will take place at The Mississippi Museum of Art. The goal of the event is to raise funds, encourage physical activity and celebrate heart attack and stroke survivors.

The signature event of the American Heart Association’s Heart Challenge program is the fund raising Metro Jackson Heart Walk which benefits research, advocacy, CPR training and efforts to reduce barriers to health care access and equality.

To register for the walk, click here.