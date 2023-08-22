Mike Tyson attends the Citi Taste Of Tennis on August 22, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for AYS Sports Marketing)

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Another celebrity is getting into the medical marijuana business in Mississippi.

Tyson 2.0, Mike Tyson’s cannabis brand, is coming to Mississippi in partnership with Southern Sky Brands.

“We’re thrilled to bring Tyson 2.0’s exceptional cannabis products to Mississippi with Southern Sky Brands,” said Adam Wilks, CEO of Tyson 2.0. “Our mission has always been to provide a champion-level experience to consumers. Now, residents of the Magnolia State can relish the sophisticated flavors of ‘Knockout OG’ and ‘Pound for Pound Cake,’ with more to come in our

continuous quest to deliver the finest cannabis in the industry. Here’s to everyone enjoying the

undisputed quality that Tyson 2.0 stands for.”

“We are proud and excited to partner with Tyson 2.0 in making these outstanding cannabis products available to Mississippi residents,” said Stan Martin, Co-Founder and Director of Southern Sky Brands. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing the highest-quality cannabis experiences in the state. Our mission aligns with Tyson 2.0’s in that we aim to deliver an unparalleled customer experience that transcends the traditional. We look forward to rolling out more exceptional strains, keeping pace with our shared vision of making premium cannabis accessible to all.”

For more information on Tyson 2.0, visit tyson20.com.