JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Memory Impairment and Neurodegenerative Dementia (MIND) Center kicked off a fundraising campaign that will fund construction of a new $10 million centralized location for its clinical operations.

The new facility, spanning over 30,000 square feet, will be named The Fred R. Adams, Jr. MIND Center and Geriatric Clinic.

Jean Reed Adams donated $10 million to The MIND Center in honor of her late husband, who died in 2020 at age 88 after developing expressive aphasia and dementia.

“He also had three siblings, two of whom had dementia or cognitive issues, so this has touched our family in many ways,” said Adams. “I wanted to honor Fred by helping other families going through similar experiences.”

A portion of Adams’ donation has been allocated as the lead gift for the centralized clinic. Thanks to that contribution and others, $4 million has already been committed to the project, leaving $6 million the MIND Center hopes to raise over the next two years.

The clinic will have 25 exam rooms; consultation, therapy, and counseling rooms; clinical research consent and exam rooms; radiology and onsite lab services and a large community room.

The third floor, dedicated to research, will also be home to The UMMC MIND Center-Mayo Clinic Study of Aging, which offers older adults the opportunity to participate in groundbreaking research on the causes, prevention and treatment of dementia.