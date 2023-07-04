JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fred Rodgers Adams Jr., his siblings and most of his cousins developed dementia in their later years, and the family connection wasn’t lost on his daughter.

“Many of them died from it as the official cause of death,” said Dea Dea Adams Baker, of Jackson. “This got our attention years ago as it became apparent dementia was appearing more and more in my older relatives.”

Already familiar with the Memory Impairment and Neurodegenerative Dementia (MIND) Center at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) through its fundraising campaigns, Baker wanted to get involved.

Three years after Adams’ death, at 88, Baker donated $1 million to The MIND Center for an endowed professorship, in honor of her family.

The recipient of the professorship is Dr. Michael Griswold, professor of biostatistics and data science, and director of The MIND Center’s science, evidence and technology core. UMMC officials said Griswold is among the best in his field and has significantly impacted all research at The MIND Center.

“It’s really quite an honor, which I can only attribute to the excellence and commitment of the whole MIND Center team that I’m blessed to work with,” he said. “This will help us keep working diligently, and hopefully our endeavors will be seen as an enduring tribute to Dea Dea and her family.”