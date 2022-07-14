HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A group of 40 women from across the state who are competing in the 2022 Mississippi Miss Hospitality program visited Forrest General Hospital (FGH) on Tuesday, July 12.

The contestants decorated and stuffed goodie bags for the Forrest General Cancer Center during their visit. The bags contained care items like eye masks, socks, lotion, snacks and notes of encouragement.

Hospital leaders spoke to the group about how FGH has valued women since its opening 70 years ago. Leaders said the hospital opened its doors a day earlier than expected in 1952 so a woman could give birth to her daughter. They also spoke about the hospital’s student programs that work to instill self-esteem in young women. Those programs include Spirit of Women, Spirit Girls and Ambassadors.