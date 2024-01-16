JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) unveiled the free Mississippi Access to Maternal Assistance (MAMA) mobile app.

According to Fitch, the app connects pregnant women and mothers to private and public resources available across the state. This comes after the MAMA website launched in October 2023.

“Our state is blessed with countless public and private resources, but it can be challenging to navigate while also adjusting to a changing family,” said Fitch. “Whether you are a mother-to-be or a mother of three, MAMA can quickly connect women and their children to the resources they need to thrive, including infant essentials, food, financial assistance, clothing, shelter, job opportunities and childcare.”