JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Attorney General’s office recently launched a site designed to connect pregnant women and mothers to public and private resources.

This website spawned from the Mississippi Access to Maternal Assistance (MAMA) program created by the Mississippi State Legislature. The website is administered by the Office of the Mississippi Attorney General. Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.), the website helps to streamline the process for those in need of resources.

“Whether you are a mother-to-be or a mother of three, mama.ms.gov can quickly connect you to the resources women and their children need to thrive, including health care, food and clothing, safety and shelter, jobs and job training, education, childcare, and much more,” Fitch said in a press release.

The site is organized into nine categories.

Pregnancy: Receive a free pregnancy test or ultrasound, visit a center with baby essentials, find a diaper bank or take a childbirth and parenting class.

Receive a free pregnancy test or ultrasound, visit a center with baby essentials, find a diaper bank or take a childbirth and parenting class. Health: Enroll in Medicaid, find free health services near you, connect with a mental health counselor, seek help for substance abuse/addiction, or download health/pregnancy/childbirth tips.

Enroll in Medicaid, find free health services near you, connect with a mental health counselor, seek help for substance abuse/addiction, or download health/pregnancy/childbirth tips. Adoption: Learn more about adoption and other options.

Learn more about adoption and other options. Food: Sign up for food benefits and assistance, locate food pantries or a community kitchen or access free formula.

Sign up for food benefits and assistance, locate food pantries or a community kitchen or access free formula. Goods: Find a resource center near you with car seats, strollers, cribs, diapers, wipes, maternity and infant clothing and other household items.

Find a resource center near you with car seats, strollers, cribs, diapers, wipes, maternity and infant clothing and other household items. Safety: Find a domestic abuse shelter or rape crisis center, connect with a confidential counselor or request legal aid.

Find a domestic abuse shelter or rape crisis center, connect with a confidential counselor or request legal aid. Money: Apply for financial assistance and government benefits for food, rent/mortgages, transportation, and child care; learn more about child support enforcement; or find a financial planning and literacy class.

Apply for financial assistance and government benefits for food, rent/mortgages, transportation, and child care; learn more about child support enforcement; or find a financial planning and literacy class. Child Care: Locate a childcare center near you or apply for financial assistance.

Locate a childcare center near you or apply for financial assistance. Jobs: Search job openings, enroll in job training courses or apply for financial aid for college.

MAMA is a key component of Fitch’s Empowerment Project. The initiative provides women with the opportunities and resources to gain skills, educate themselves, and grow professionally.

MAMA’s mobile app is anticipated to be available in January 2024. Organizations and agencies that would like to provide resources to the women and families who may find MAMA helpful are asked to use this form. For more information, visit attorneygenerallynnfitch.com/mama or visit the MAMA site at mama.ms.gov.