JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Allergy experts in Mississippi said there could be an intense fall allergy season this year due to higher temperatures.

Dryness during allergy seasons can increase pollen levels because rain typically cuts down airborne pollen. The weather worsens the annual ragweed season which started in the middle of August. Ragweed helps produce high levels of pollen.

The Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic suggested that individuals should monitor the length of symptoms like sneezing and coughing to determine if it’s seasonal allergies or something else.

However, there is a strong possibility you could be suffering from seasonal allergies if there is a increase in symptoms.

Dr. Brittany Hines, Mississippi Asthma & Allergy specialist, said high levels of pollen in an area is determined by if a area doesn’t receive a lot of rain but still manages to be hot and dry.

Hines said fall is a very hard time for most patients because of the high temperatures that the state experiences.

“We typically see more people coming through our doors as fall begins,” said Hines. “We think this year, we could see even more with the dry, hot summer we have had.”

Hines suggested that individuals who suffer from allergies should do allergy testing at their nearest clinic so that doctors can provide the best medication. Several forms of treatment are provided by professional allergists and immunologists at the Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic locations throughout the state.

“Any of our clinics offer these offer allergy testing whether it’s through skin or blood testing,” said Hines.

Individuals who suffer from severe seasonal allergies and are looking to manage their symptoms are encouraged to consistently check daily pollen counts to anticipate exposure as the heat continues.

Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic offices are located in Jackson, Ridgeland, Oxford, Meridian, and D’Iberville.