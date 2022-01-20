Mississippi awarded nearly $3M to improve healthcare workforce

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded $2,955,746 to Mississippi to improve the healthcare workforce.

These awards will fund evidence-informed programs, practices and training, with a specific focus on providers in underserved and rural communities. The funds will be disbursed to one grantee in Mississippi.

“This funding reflects the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to ensuring we have enough critical frontline workers by supporting health care providers now and beyond as they face burnout and mental health challenges. We will continue to promote the well-being of those who have made so many sacrifices to keep others well,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

HRSA is making these awards through two programs:

See a list of the award recipients here.

