Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians receives WIC Breastfeeding Award of Excellence

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In light of National WIC Breastfeeding Week, the USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) announced on Thursday its WIC Breastfeeding Award of Excellence winners. Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians were amongst the winners and served as the only state agency to receive the Gold Awards.

“USDA established the award program to recognize WIC local agencies that have provided exemplary breastfeeding promotion and support to WIC moms,” said Willie C. Taylor, FNS Southeast Regional Administrator. “The intent is to provide models to help other WIC clinics strengthen their breastfeeding programs to increase breastfeeding initiation and duration rates nationwide.”

More than 100 awards were handed out across the country, including 28 in the southeast region.