JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center announced the hospital received official designation as a Mississippi Burn Center.

This designation helps fill the hole that was left after the state’s only burn center closed less than one year ago.

“We’re going to provide that care because it needs to be provided because people deserve it,” said Dr. Derek Culnan, medical director at Mississippi Burn, Hand and Reconstruction Centers.

He said the designation is a culmination of hard work from a team of doctors.

When Mississippi’s only burn center closed at Merit Health Central, Baptist began treating burn victims just 37 days later. Since November 2022, thousands of patients have been treated.

“We’ve treated 927 patients. We’ve done 1,059 surgeries and over 2,000 clinic visits,” said Bobbie Ware, CEO of Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

“I’m proud to make this announcement a day that the Department of Health has acknowledged that we are a burn center here in Mississippi, and we are here to provide care for our patients,” said Culnan.