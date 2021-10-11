Mississippi Baptist Medical Center offers live feed from NICU for families

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Baptist Medical Center is now offering round-the-clock live feed from its neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Leaders said NICVIEW 2, which is the NICU camera system, helps extend care by giving family members a virtual window to their newborns. Families with babies who have a longer stay in the NICU can now connect through the 24/7, password protected live feed to their baby’s bed.

“We’re excited to offer NICU families this tool to help them feel more connected to their babies,” said Bobbie Ware, CEO at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. “The live feed from these cameras can be viewed anywhere in the world through a secure, password protected login that each of our NICU families receive.”

The cameras are mounted above the 12 beds inside the NICU at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. Each family receives an individual login to view the feed.