Mississippi Baptist Medical Center receives ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Score

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021. The national distinction recognizes the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error.

“We are so proud of our ‘A’ score and of our hard-working team members who earned it,” said Bobbie Ware, CEO of Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. “We are happy to be able to show the community that we provide our patients with such a high-level of quality care at our hospital.”

The Leapfrog Group assigns a grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Mississippi Baptist Medical Center for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

