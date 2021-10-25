Mississippi Baptist Medical Center receives award for heart attack treatment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson hospital is one of 212 national recipients of the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2021.

The award was granted on Monday, October 25, 2021 to the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center for achieving a high standard of care for heart attack patients. The hospital also received the award for having demonstrated achievement in the Chest Pain – MI Registry for two consecutive years and performed at the highest level for specific performance measures.

Receiving this award is a testament to the dedication of our team here at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. To be one of only 212 hospitals nationwide to be recognized is a huge honor. Bobbie Ware, Administrator and CEO at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

The award is given to hospitals that meet the standard level of care for heart attack patients set by the American College of Cardiology.