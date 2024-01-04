JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) said the state is facing a critical blood shortage. Some donors answered the call on Thursday.

“I just enjoy it, cause I think that it’s something, you know, I have abundance of, and my body keeps making it. And so if I can help other people out, I absolutely don’t mind. It only takes about 30 minutes of my time for me to help countless other people,” said Katie Stoltfus, a donor.

Brittaney Mitchell, a donor resource specialist at MBS, said there is less one day’s supply left on their shelves.

“With O negative and O positive. That’s what we’re in desperate need of most, the O-negative. Anyone can receive that. So, that’s why it’s so important for hospitals. Because when someone comes in from a car accident or something tragic, they don’t know their blood type. And there’s not a whole lot of time to react. So please, if you know your blood type, come on in,” Mitchell said.

She added that the holidays combined with the recent cold weather in the South has had a major impact on the current blood supply in Mississippi.

“One donation can help. Three lots. So as you can see, we’ve got some on shelves, but we are in desperate need for additional bags and additional units. We send these out to our hospitals locally. And s, it is in critical need that we have supply on hand to help the individuals at the hospital,” said Kasey Dickson, director of PR and marketing for MBS.

You can call MBS at 601-368-2673 or go to www.msblood.com to find a blood drive near you.