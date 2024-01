FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) said the holidays and recent cold weather throughout the South have had a critical impact on the current blood supply for the state.

According to MBS, there is less than one day’s supply left on their shelves. They are in need of the following types of blood:

O Negative

O Positive

B Negative

B Positive

You can call MBS at 601-368-2673 or go to www.msblood.com to find a blood drive near you.