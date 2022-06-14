FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Tuesday, June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, which is a day for blood banks to thank their donors and raise awareness about blood donations.

Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) offered free items to donors on Tuesday. Officials said it’s a push to get more people to help save lives.

Brittany Mitchell, the donor resource specialist for MBS, said there is a large need for blood donations.

“We’re undergoing a severe shortage of blood, not only here in Mississippi, but on a national level,” she explained.

Those who donated on Tuesday were entered into a chance to win a $1,000 Visa gift card.

To find a donor site near you, visit the MBS website.