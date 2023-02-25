JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The annual Mississippi Blues Marathon took over Downtown Jackson on Saturday.

The marathon included first-timers, as well as seasoned runners. It was more than just a running experience. There was also a block party atmosphere with lots of live music and mingling.

For a couple of runners, the annual event kick-started a healthier lifestyle change after becoming sedentary during the pandemic.

“It was good. I’ve been working for home for a long time, and I’ve gotten really out of shape. Thankfully, she’s pushing me. This is a great start. We plan on running more 5Ks. It was a great experience, atmosphere, the weather everything was perfect,” said Eric Hendrix, a 5K runner.

Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann also joined in on the run.

People brought out their families and pets just to take advantage of the beautiful day.