Mississippi braces for intense spring allergy season

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Health experts said spring allergies are predicted to be particularly intense this year. The Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic, the state’s largest network of asthma and allergy specialists, is already seeing an uptick in patients coming in with spring allergy issues.

“Since this spring is predicted to be warm and dry, we are expecting and already beginning to see more pollen here in Mississippi,” said Dr. Brittany Hines, Allergist at Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic’s Ridgeland location. “That means allergy symptoms could be more bothersome than usual for many of our patients.”

There are different types of pollen that can trigger allergies such as tree pollen, grass pollen, and weed pollen. Tree pollen is typically the worst in early spring, followed by grass pollen shortly after. Weed pollen usually arrives later.

“Patients who know they will be affected can lower exposure to allergy triggers by staying indoors when pollen counts are high and doing outside activities later in the day when pollen counts are lower,” said Dr. Hines. “Other ways to help mitigate spring allergies are keeping doors and windows closed, and using an air purifier.”

For anyone who suspects they may be suffering from allergies, Dr. Hines recommends seeing a board certified allergist for proper diagnosis and treatment.