JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Burn Center will now be located on the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s (UMMC) main campus.

On Thursday, January 19, the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning approved UMMC’s request to establish and operate the Mississippi Burn Center.

The burn center at Merit Health Central closed last fall. Legislation directed UMMC to establish the new burn center on its Jackson campus.

UMMC will also collaborate with the Mississippi State Department of Health to finalize accreditation of the Mississippi Burn Center.

“This approval confirms our commitment to providing complex care to burn patients so they can receive timely care close to home and with the trusted expertise of Mississippi’s only academic medical center,” said Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs.