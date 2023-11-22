JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – At least five Mississippi families with children have been affected by recalled applesauce pouches, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).

Officials said the children had elevated blood lead levels after they consumed the recalled pouches.

The illnesses are part of an outbreak tied to recalled pouches of fruit puree marketed to kids from the brands WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree and Schnucks and Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches. The products were sold in stores and online.

MSDH officials said exposure to high amounts of lead is harmful to children’s health and development. Parents are being told to not let their children consume these products and to throw away the items immediately.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said children and others who have consumed the products should be tested for possible lead poisoning. Short-term exposure to lead can result in symptoms that include headache, abdominal pain, vomiting and anemia, the FDA said.

If you believe your child may have consumed any of these products, contact the child’s doctor or call MSDH’s Lead Poisoning Prevention program at 601-576-7620.