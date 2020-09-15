Mississippi coalition forms to fight the flu

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Flu Fighters, a coalition of Mississippi associations and agencies, has united to encourage all Mississippians to get their flu shot this year.

The Institutions of Higher Learning, the Mississippi Association of Family Physicians, the Mississippi Chapter-American Academy of Pediatrics, the Mississippi Hospital Association, the Mississippi Nurses Association, the Mississippi State Department of Health, and the Mississippi State Medical Association invite the public to join them in the effort.

Officials recommend getting the flu shot. Even though it doesn’t protect against COVID-19, doctors said the flu shot can help keep Mississippians healthy and prevent hospitalizations during the pandemic.

A flu shot is recommended for everyone six months and older, including pregnant women. Individuals that are at most risk for getting severely ill from the flu are young children, pregnant women, people with certain chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart disease or lung disease, and people aged 65 years and older. It takes approximately two weeks after flu shot for your body to develop protection against the flu, which lasts about six months.

