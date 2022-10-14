JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While October marks National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, organizations and doctors across Mississippi are working to educate people and raise awareness about the disease.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), breast cancer is the second leading cause of death in color women in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports most cases of breast cancer begin to develop in the ducts or lobules of the breast. The ducts are the lubes that carry the milk to the nipple, and the lobules are the glands that produce the milk.

The most common kinds of breast cancer are invasive ductal carcinoma and invasive lobule carcinoma. Breast cancer usually occurs in women, but the disease can also develop in a small percentage of men.

According to the American Cancer Society, 4,950 women in Mississippi will experience breast cancer, and 640 of those women could die from the disease.

Dr. Geri Weiland, with the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA), said women should check themselves by rubbing against their breasts and underarms at least once a month to check for lumps.

“As far as symptoms, you will be the first to know when these symptoms develop, as well as there is changes of the skin over the breast,” she explained.

Weiland said there are many ways women can develop breast cancer. Most woman are at risk beginning at age 50. If breast cancer runs in your family, Weiland suggested to get checked sooner.

“Mammograms are still the gold standard for screening as it’s recommended that women over age 45 get screened routinely,” said Weiland.

To learn more about breast cancer screenings, click here.