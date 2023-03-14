JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Medical experts said insulin prices have tripled over the past decade, and patients’ out-of-pocket cost have doubled.

Insulin prices now range between $25 to $300. Recently, Novo Nordisk announced it will be cutting prices up to 75% starting next year. Dr. Andrew Clark, of Northtown Pharmacy in Jackson, said it’s important for insulin to be available for all patients.

“Well, diabetes is the number one cause of blindness. By cutting back on your insulin, it could lead to blindness, eye disease. It could lead to kidney disease or heart disease. One of the biggest things, one of the biggest fears is that it could lead to gangrene which could cause amputation,” explained Clark.

He said diabetic patients should see their doctor at least two times a year in order to get evaluated and to receive a prescription for insulin.