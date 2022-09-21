JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On September 21, patients around the world are being recognized and honored for World Alzheimer’s Day.

In Mississippi, one company wanted to inform residents about how patients could find help with a new industry coming into play; medical marijuana.

Kelly Williams, who is a medical marijuana entrepreneur, joined the fight for medical options in the state after her father died from Alzheimer’s. The disease affects about 6 million Americans.

“For me, it is about bringing awareness to Alzheimer’s. I lost my father in 2018, and he had Alzheimer’s. This is about honoring his memory and his fight and bringing more awareness to this. Throughout this journey, I’ve had the opportunity to meet a number of people sharing their stories of family members who have had Alzheimer’s,” Williams stated.

World Alzheimer’s Day is celebrated annually. After the recent passage of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, Williams launched Kelly’s Green, a medical marijuana company.

“What we are going to do, we will have a production facility, and at Kelly’s Greens, we will create safe, effective, clean medicine. That is our commitment and obligation to Mississippi. We are patient-centered and committed to Mississippians’ who are suffering from debilitating conditions,” Williams stated.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an organization dedicated to ending Alzheimer’s and all forms of dementia, one in three senior citizens dies from Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia.

Applications for Medical Marijuana Cards for patients went live in Mississippi on July 1. At Kelly’s Greens, the product is expected to be available to patients by the end of 2022.