BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Epilepsy Foundation of Mississippi will host a Community Awareness Day about epilepsy on Sunday, August 1 at McClain Lodge in Brandon.

Families from across the state will be able to learn how common seizures are and how animals have seizures too.

One in 10 people will have a seizure in their lifetime and one in 26 people will develop epilepsy. To register for the event, click here.