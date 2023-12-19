JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data revealed that Mississippi has the second highest rate of teen pregnancies in the United States.

According to the data from the National Center for Health Statistics, 15 to 19-year-olds in Mississippi get pregnant more often than all other teenagers except those in Arkansas. About 25.6 teenage girls out of 1,000 girls in the Mississippi become pregnant compared to 26.5 in the Natural State.

Nine of the 10 states with the top teen pregnancy rates are in the South. None of the 10 states with the lowest rates are in the South.

According to the Sex Education Collaborative, Mississippi’s sex education requires abstinence instruction. No regulation exists to ensure the instruction is medically accurate.

Teen pregnancies contributes to who becomes pregnant in Mississippi. Every year since 1994, unmarried women have had the majority of pregnancies in Mississippi. Since 2006, unmarried women have birthed the most children.

In terms of other noteworthy statistics, Mississippi and Arkansas respectively have the highest infant mortality rate. About 330 Mississippi infants, or about 9.39 out of 1,000 live births, died in 2021. Seven of the 10 states with the highest infant mortality rates are in the South. None of the 10 states with the lowest rates are in that region.