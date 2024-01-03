JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Data from state and federal health agencies shows that Mississippi has the highest rate of cesarean sections in the United States.

According to 2021 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Mississippi’s C-section delivery rate was 38.5%, or roughly two in five live births. Data from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) shows that Mississippi’s C-section delivery rate in 2020 was roughly the same as in 2021.

Eleven other Southern states were in the top twenty list for C-sections in 2021. Among the 20 states with the lowest amount of C-sections, none were in the South.

About C-sections

According to MSDH, C-sections are a life-saving intervention in women who are at higher risk of complicated deliveries or have unexpected complications. In 2020, 31.8% of live births in the United States were to women who had a cesarean delivery. C-sections can lead to short- and long-term maternal and neonatal complications.

Mississippi’s trends

Approximately 40% of women in Mississippi reported C-section delivery. Mothers who were under the age of 20 years were significantly less likely to report having a C-section compared to older mothers. Race, education, marital status, or income did not significantly impact the likelihood of a woman receiving a C-section.

According to MSDH data, the most common reason women cited for a C-section delivery was a previous C-section. The second most common reason was pregnancy complications. Over three in four Mississippi C-sections were not planned. Almost 90% of C-sections were advised by a healthcare provider; just more than 10% were requested by the mother.

MSDH used data from the CDC and data collected by the Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System from more than 1,000 women in its findings.