JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveal its devastating impact in Mississippi.

In 2020, it accounted for about 1.8% of cancer diagnoses among women, and 1.6% of all cancer deaths among women nationally. In Mississippi, there are no statistically significant discrepancies in death rates among women of different races or ethnicities. However, CDC data shows that Mississippi is tied with Alabama for having the 2nd highest rate of cervical cancer-related death per capita nationwide.

Mississippi also has one of the highest cervical cancer diagnosis rates nationally. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the largest and only known cause of cervical cancer is HPV.

What is HPV?

The human papillomavirus is a group of more than 200 related viruses that often, but not always, spread through sex. According to cancer.gov, nearly all sexually active people, regardless of their sex, gender identity, or sexual orientation, are infected with HPV within months to a few years of becoming sexually active. Around half of these infections are with a high-risk HPV type.

The body’s immune system usually controls HPV infections so they are cleared from the body within a year or two. Infections that persist can cause cancer. These include anal, oropharyngeal, penile, vaginal, vulvar and cervical cancer. HPV ranges from being mostly to almost completely responsible for causing these cancers.

Cervical cancer prevention: HPV vaccine

One of the most effective ways to avoid HPV infection and a cervical cancer diagnosis entirely is vaccination before likely HPV exposure. The HPV vaccine is estimated to prevent up to 90% of cancers caused by HPV infection and genital warts. HPV vaccination offers the most protection for girls and boys at ages 9–12.

The vaccine has FDA approval to be given through age 45. However, people in this age group are unlikely to benefit from the vaccine because they have likely been exposed to HPV already.

Cervical cancer prevention: Cervical cancer screenings

Cervical cancer screening is an important part of routine health care for women. Cervical cancer screening tests include

the HPV test which checks cervical cells for high-risk HPV

the Pap smear which checks for cervical cell changes that high-risk HPV can cause

The above tests can be done simultaneously. Talk with your healthcare provider to see if you are at risk for cervical or other cancers commonly caused by HPV.