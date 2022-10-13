CPR manikins can take the beating, so you don’t have to crack anyone’s ribs or trigger vomiting because you’re trying to learn CPR.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Heart Association (AHA) and the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance partnered with the Mississippi Fire Academy to offer high school teachers and students on CPR training.

The training was held on Wednesday, October 12 at the Mississippi Fire Academy. This allowed the high schools that are eligible to receive CPR in Schools training kits. The kits feature ten mannequins each and are reusable.

In 2014, the AHA helped passed the legislation which made it a requirement for Mississippi high school seniors to learn CPR before graduation.

Jennifer Hopping, executive director of Metro Jackson AHA, said many schools lack the proper training and etiquette for CPR.

“Now, thousands of students will now be able to save lives thanks to our local sponsors as this is a need in our state,” said Hopping.

According to the AHA, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur in the United States each year. Only below half of the people who suffer from these cardiac arrests receive the immediate help they need before professional help arrives.

Studies show that immediate CPR can can double or triple the chance of survival for the victim under cardiac arrest.

“With more than 70 percent of cardiac arrests happening in the homes, you can potentially save the life of a loved one,” said Christy McGregor, executive director of Mississippi Healthcare Alliance.

