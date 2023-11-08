JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has awarded more than $15 million to enhance allied health nursing programs across the state.

Grants have been awarded to 17 community colleges, institutions of higher learning, health networks, and emergency services companies to sustain and increase the capacity of nursing, allied health, and paramedic training programs.

The Mississippi Nursing Allied Health Grant Program was funded in the 2023 legislative session as part of a larger $28 million investment of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds through Senate Bill 3113 to alleviate the strain on healthcare services due to a continued lack of workforce.

“This funding will create new capacity in critical allied health programs to train Mississippi’s healthcare workforce,” said Courtney Taylor, Deputy Director of Strategy & Programs at AccelerateMS. “These grants will pave the way for new entrants into the healthcare field that will provide a critical workforce for our future.”

The complete list of grantees:

Courtesy: AccelerateMS