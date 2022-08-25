JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Kidney Foundation will host the Kidney-Kick Off Michael Rubenstein 5K Walk on Saturday, August 27 at Tougaloo College.

Organizers of the event said they believe people have a lot of misconceptions about kidney failure, and they want to educate as many people as possible about the causes that lead to kidney failure, including diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and lack of drinking water.

The foundation is looking for many people to come out and walk, get informed and help honor people that has battled kidney failure. There will also be a picnic and health and wellness fair.

The event will be from 7:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.