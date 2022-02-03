JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – February is American Heart Month. With heart disease being the number one killer of women in Mississippi, the American Heart Association is working to spread awareness for better heart health.

First Lady Elee Reeves hosted the American Heart Association for the lighting of the Governor’s Mansion for heart month. The mansion will glow red through the week in support of fighting heart disease.

“The association’s been in focus, most recently since the pandemic, around mental wellbeing and mental health, and the fact that it can have on physical health. As women, we all take care of our families and our spouses and our kids, but sometimes we don’t stop to take care of ourselves. And so really, really disheartened month. It’s about reclaiming your rhythm and really trying to get back in a good, healthy habits, eating healthy, exercising and just taking care of yourself overall,” said Jennifer Hopping, Executive Director for the American Heart Association.

With heart disease affecting one in three women, the American Heart Association is encouraging everyone to participate in National Wear Red Day on Friday, February 4.