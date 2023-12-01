JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Lung Association’s annual State of Lung Cancer report shows stark figures for Mississippi residents diagnosed with lung cancer.

Out of 48 states analyzed, the Magnolia State has the third highest rate of lung cancer diagnoses per 100,000 people. A potential reason is that 19.6% of Mississippians smoke, the fifth highest rate in the country. Tobacco use is the leading cause of lung cancer. Those diagnosed have a 21.4% chance of living beyond five years, the third-lowest survival rate in the United States.

Mississippi has one of the lowest surgery rates nationally for lung cancer. Though surgery may not be an option for every patient, those who receive it as part of their initial treatment have higher survival rates than those who do not. At 15.9%, the 6th lowest rate nationally, most cancer patients do not get surgery within their first stage of treatment.

The impact of lung cancer is evident even along racial lines. Black Mississippians are more likely to get lung cancer, more likely to die from it, less likely to undergo surgery and less likely to be diagnosed at an early stage compared to African Americans nationally. White Mississippians are more likely to be diagnosed with lung cancer than Black Mississippians. However, they are more likely to survive five years beyond the initial diagnosis, more likely to be diagnosed at an early stage, more likely to receive surgery, and more likely to receive treatment than Black Mississippians.

Despite grim numbers overall, the Magnolia State has made strides against the crippling effects of lung cancer. Radon is a colorless and odorless gas that is the second leading cause of lung cancer. Mississippi has the third lowest rate of radon within homes and buildings nationally.

The American Lung Association also reported in its findings that over the last five years, the early diagnosis rate in Mississippi improved by 19%. During that same time period, the lung cancer survival rate in Mississippi improved by 27%.

For those looking to quit using tobacco, the Tobacco Quitline is a free resource for online or telephone coaching, information, and support available for anyone. For those who vape, This is Quitting is a free and anonymous text messaging program to help people quit vaping. Text VAPEFREEMS to 88709 to enroll. Go to the Mississippi State Department of Health’s website for more resources to quit using tobacco.