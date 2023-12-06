JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new report shows that maternal deaths are on the rise in Mississippi.

The report by the Mississippi Maternal Mortality Review Committee (MMRC) looks at data from 2016 through 2020. Officials said the independent group, established in 2017, reviews maternal deaths to find opportunities for improvement and make recommendations to prevent future deaths in the state.

Officials said some of the statistics include 80% of pregnancy-related deaths in Mississippi were deemed preventable, and 92% had some level of opportunity to alter the final outcome (death).

“This report shows that in 2020, Black, non-Hispanic women had a pregnancy-related mortality rate that is four times higher than White, non-Hispanic women. That’s why the Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies program at MSDH is our top priory. We offer care management and home visits for expectant moms and infants at risk for health problems. Losing one mother is too many,” said State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).

According to the report, cardiovascular disease and hypertension are the top contributors to maternal mortality. Nationally, doctors said the maternal mortality rate has been increasing as well. In 2020, it rose to 23.8, and in 2021 to 32.9 per 100,000 live births.

Mississippi numbers from 2016-2020

The pregnancy-related mortality rate was highest (81.5 per 100,000 live births) in women within the 35-39 age group.

The majority (43%) of pregnancy-related deaths occurred in women who were pregnant 43 days up to one year post pregnancy and before death.

Committee recommendations include:

Medicaid expansion should be incorporated for rural hospitals to remain open and include access to telehealth services. There is a need for rural healthcare facilities to provide higher levels of critical care, recruit and retain adequate providers, and have access to life saving equipment, especially in the most vulnerable areas of the state.

Improve utilization of telehealth services in rural areas for pregnant women and families to easily access maternal and fetal medicine specialists.

There should be communication between all providers caring for the same patient during the same time period. Mental health providers should be included in the communication loop (if applicable) and equipped to handle all referrals from other providers.

All healthcare providers should have knowledge and/or education regarding urgent maternal warning signs.

Women should have adequate paid maternity leave to allow for the appropriate amount of recovery time needed before returning to work after giving birth.

Patients and their families should be educated on maternal early warning signs.