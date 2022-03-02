JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Since 2001, the Mississippi Miracles Radiothon has raised more than $7 million to help Children’s of Mississippi.

“This hospital saved one of our boys’ lives. What do you say to something like that when a place gives yours kid’s life back? You’re going to give back. It’s just an honor to represent this hospital year in and year out,” said Scott Steele, a local radio personality.

Five stations have partnered to help raise funds for the hospital. The funds go to purchase medical equipment as well as items to bring comfort to patients and their families.

In 2021, more than $400,000 was raised for the hospital.

The radiothon will run through Friday, March 4.