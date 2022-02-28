JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi patients and their families and central Mississippi’s most familiar radio personalities will broadcast live from the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower during Mississippi Miracles Radiothon on Wednesday, March 2 through Friday, March 4.

Since the first Mississippi Miracles Radiothon in 2001, the annual event has raised more than $7 million for Children’s of Mississippi, one Miracle Giving Club pledge of $15 a month at a time. Businesses in the state join in as partners, providing matching funds and in-kind donations such as food to fuel the marathon broadcast.

The funds go to purchase medical equipment as well as items to bring comfort to patients and their families, said Kathryne Lewis, a development liaison at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

“Children’s of Mississippi has benefited from 21 years of giving through the Mississippi Miracles Radiothon,” Lewis said. “State-of-the art equipment and items that help patients cope with medical treatment and bring them smiles are here thanks to the generosity of Mississippi Miracles Radiothon givers.”

Thirteen stations representing The Radio People – Y101, Mix 98.7, U.S. 96, 93.5 The Legend and Blues 93.1 in Jackson; Vicksburg stations K Hits 104.5, River 101.3, 92.7 The Touch and 102.1 The Box; and 97 OKK, Q101, Kiss 104.1 and 95.1 The Beat of Meridian – will begin broadcasting at 6 a.m. March 2, starting what the on-air personalities call the best week of the year.

“Knowing first-hand that we’re helping treat children and save their lives makes Mississippi Miracles Radiothon special to all of us,” said John Anthony, program director and on-air personality at Mix 98.7. “Sometimes the lives saved are those of our friends and co-workers’ kids.”

The five Jackson stations will broadcast from the Sanderson Tower, while the other stations will participate in the Mississippi Miracles Radiothon from their broadcast studios in Vicksburg and Meridian to observe social distancing. Other safety moves this year include wearing facemasks and having clear plastic barriers between patients and their families and the broadcasters interviewing them.

Mississippi Miracles Radiothon donations can be made online through March 5. Donors can also text GROW to 51555 now through the end of the event.

To give during Mississippi Miracles Radiothon, call (601) 496-5437 or (888) 786-8811 from 6 a.m. March 2 to 6 p.m. March 4.